Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.