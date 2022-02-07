For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -1 degree is today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…