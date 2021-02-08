 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 4.28. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News