Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 2.62. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.