With freezing drizzle in the forecast for Thursday, area residents are urged to use caution during the holiday.
Light snow is forecast across the area on Thanksgiving with little accumulation.
“Once we get into the evening, we may see some freezing drizzle,” said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Valley. “I guess if there’s good news it’s that most of our roads have treatment on them already, but at the same time it doesn’t take much drizzle to really slicken up the street or sidewalk.”
Barjenbruch urges residents to keep a close eye on the weather if they must drive in the evening.
“Double check those road conditions before you head out – just to make sure they’re not getting icy,” he said.
Fremonters awoke Wednesday to snow and some ice.
Across town, Fremont had between 4 and 5 inches of snow, Barjenbruch said.
West Point reported 6 inches of snow. Newman Grove had 10 inches of snow.
“But the cutoff line to the south was really sharp,” Barjenbruch said. “Here at Valley, we had 1.9 inches officially and by the time you got to Bellevue it was just a trace.”
Temperatures are expected to be warmer on Friday, but there is a good chance of rain.
On Saturday, temperatures will cool again and there may be some rain or snow showers and some wind.
Sunday is expected to be dry, but windy with peak gusts in the 30- to 40-mph range.
Throughout the holiday, motorists are urged to use caution on the roadways.
“Since speed is a factor in many crashes, never be in a hurry to reach your destination, especially when poor weather and road conditions prevail,” advises Rose White, public affairs director for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Increase your following distance, reduce your speed, and never use cruise control when roads are slick.”
AAA recommends using the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 511 Advanced Traveler Information System to monitor road conditions.
Their system provides the public with helpful information that will assist commuters and travelers along Nebraska’s highway system.
There are three ways to access their 24-hour-a-day, year-round Nebraska road condition and traveler information system — by mobile app, website and phone.
Nebraska 511 features an app that works on smartphones and tablets operating on the Apple and Android platforms. Visit the App Store or Google Play and search for Nebraska 511.
The 511 website can be accessed at www.511.nebraska.gov. The 511 website provides a wealth of information including road conditions, camera views of selected roadways, and colored-coded roadways to show speeds to indicate a slowdown in real-time. The Snow Plow Tracker gives website visitors a glimpse at plows clearing roadways.
White said 511 voice-activated phone menu system does not provide weather forecasts. It will provide current road condition information.
To access 511 via a cell phone within Nebraska dial 511. If calling from outside of Nebraska or using a landline from anywhere in the U.S., dial 800-906-9069.
AAA recommends that motorists keep winter weather emergency supplies in their vehicle including a cell phone, cell phone charger, power bar for the cell phone, boots, socks, gloves, stocking cap, blankets, a coffee can filled with candles and matches, flashlight and reflective triangle.