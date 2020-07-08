Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heat is on. And for most of America it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say.

Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest. Next week is likely to be worse than this week. And the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

“It’s very widespread and it’s going to be very long lasting,” said Jeff Masters, founder of Weather Underground and now a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections. “It’s not a record-breaking heat wave, but it is notable for its persistence.”

Temperatures in the Fremont area are expected to rise above normal July temperatures this month, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen.

He said temperatures in the middle part of July typically peak around the upper-80s, but he expects temperatures to rise into the 90s more often due to the heat wave.