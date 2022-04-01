Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Fremont, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

