Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Fremont, NE
