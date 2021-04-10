Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.