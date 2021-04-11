 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

