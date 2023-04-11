The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s! Find out when and where the…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 de…