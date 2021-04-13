Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening in Fremont: Windy at times with rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild t…
For the drive home in Fremont: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 6…