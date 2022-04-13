Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.