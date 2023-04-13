The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Fremont, NE
