Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE
