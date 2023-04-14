Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Fremont, NE
