Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

