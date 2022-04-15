Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.