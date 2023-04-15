The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.