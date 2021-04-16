Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.