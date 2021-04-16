 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News