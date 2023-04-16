Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Fremont, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Fremont, NE
