Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE
