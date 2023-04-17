Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Warm and dry today and this will continue through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected Friday though. See what rain chances and temperatu…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…