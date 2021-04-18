 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

