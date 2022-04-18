Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.