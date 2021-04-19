 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

