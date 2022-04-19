Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.