Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
