Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 11:39 PM CDT until WED 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Fremont, NE
