Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE
