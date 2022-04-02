Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.