The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE
