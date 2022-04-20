Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph across the state Thursday. Find out when we'll all catch a break from the wind and who has a chance of rain in our updated forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.