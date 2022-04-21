Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.