The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Fremont, NE
