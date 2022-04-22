Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 11:16 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.