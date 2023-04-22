Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.