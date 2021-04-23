Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.