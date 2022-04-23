Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.