Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.