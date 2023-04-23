Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. W…