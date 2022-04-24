Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.