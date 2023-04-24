Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Fremont, NE
