Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.