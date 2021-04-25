Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.