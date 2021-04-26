Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. S…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folk…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Pa…