It will be a warm day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely…