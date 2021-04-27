Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE
