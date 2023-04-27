It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Fremont, NE
