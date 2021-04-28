Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE
