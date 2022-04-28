Fremont will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Fremont, NE
