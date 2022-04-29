Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE
