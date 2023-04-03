Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Fremont, NE
